​Poroshenko: Kyiv will return Crimea not by military, but economic methods

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Official Kyiv intends to return Crimea not by military, but economic methods. Report informs citing the Ukrainian mass media, it was declared by the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, speaking at the annual meeting "Yalta European strategy" in Kyiv.

"They say we’ve lost Crimea, but it's not so. There was a military invasion there, but the Crimea will be certainly with us again. And possibly, it will not be implemented by military way – we will begin fight for minds of Crimenians. I am confident that our country will be free, democratic and successful. And the only way of integration of the Crimea to Ukraine is to show that life to the North from an isthmus will be better," Poroshenko issued. According to him, there is a similar way also for the solution of crisis in the east of Ukraine.

Political crisis captured Ukraine at the end of 2013 also has affected Crimea. After the capture of ARC parliament building by unknown armed people with the Russian flags, at emergency plenary session of the Supreme Council of Crimea the decision about holding a referendum on secession of Ukraine was made. On March 16 in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea the referendum which legitimacy hasn't been recognized neither by Ukraine, nor the international community took place. According to "referendum" results the Crimea was joined to Russia.