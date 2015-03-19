 Top
    Pope Francis to visit UN headquarters in New York

    The upcoming visit will be the fifth visit of the head of the Catholic Church in the United Nations in the history of the organization

    Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis will pay an official visit to UN headquarters in New York on September 25. Report informs referring to the press service of the UN, he will address the delegates of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings.

    UN Secretary-General welcomes the visit of Pope Francis in this historic year for the United Nations when the Organization will celebrate its seventieth anniversary and its Member States will make an important decisions on sustainable development, climate change, the future peace and prosperity of mankind, said Deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq at a press briefing in New York.

    It will be the fifth visit of the head of the Catholic Church in the United Nations in the history of the organization.

