Pope Francis for the first time visits Myanmar

© BBC

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Bishop of Rome Pope Francis paid an apostolic visit to Myanmar.

Report informs referring to the TASS, it is the first visit of the head of Roman Catholic church to this country.

According to organizers of the visit, Pope will meet with president of Myanmar Htin Kyaw, state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and de facto political leader of Myanmar and commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Min Aung Hlaing.

On Wednesday, Pope will hold religious ceremony in Yangon and the next day will leave for Bangladesh.

Organizers of the trip said the during his trip to Bangladesh, Pope is not willing to discuss what happened to Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state of Myanmar.