​ Pope Francis arrives in Ankara to begin Turkey visit

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis arrived today at Ankara's Esenboga airport, to begin a three-day visit to Turkey, Report informs citing Anadolu.

During his visit, the spiritual leader of the world’s one billion Catholics will visit the Anitkabir mausoleum, the gravesite of Turkey's founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace.

The head of Turkey's religious affairs directorate, Mehmet Gormez, will meet with Francis, and the two will hold a joint press conference.

The pontiff will depart early Saturday for Istanbul, where he is expected to hold a Mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit and pay a visit to Sultanahmet Mosque.

The 76-year-old Argentine pope is the fourth Supreme Pontiff to visit Turkey. Pope Paul VI visited the country in 1967, Pope John Paul II in 1979 and Pope Benedict XVI in 2006.