Pompeo intends to discuss Syria and Ukraine with Lavrov

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo intends to discuss bilateral relations, arms control, the situation in Syria and Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on December 10 in Washington, Report informs citing the Washington Post.

"US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to discuss issues of disagreement between the two countries, such as Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela and arms control," the source said.

The last time the Russian Foreign Minister visited Washington in 2017 and was received by US President Donald Trump.

According to the Associated Press, the Foreign Ministers will hold a press conference following the talks. The previous personal meeting Between Lavrov and Pompeo took place in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.