Police officer killed in suspected backpack explosion after shooting in Spain
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- 10 November, 2026
- 17:47
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A police officer has lost his life and a colleague left in a serious condition after a suspected improvised explosive device hidden inside a rucksack detonated in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo, Report informs referring to Daily Record.
The explosion took place on Rafael R. Urrusti Street in the Villafría district, following a shooting earlier on Tuesday morning in which a young woman was injured and taken to hospital.
Local residents reported hearing three gunshots early in the morning, prompting emergency services to rush to the scene.
Shortly afterwards, a suspicious rucksack was discovered in the entrance of the building where the shooting had occurred, La Voz de Asturias says.
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