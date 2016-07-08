Cordoned US Capitol opens - UPDATED

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Capitol police gave the "all clear" to reopen the Capitol buildings, after a brief lockdown earlier Friday morning, Report informs referring to the CNBC.

One staff member told NBCNews that the building has been allowed to return to normal operations.

The Senate seargant at arms issued a lockdown alert for the building and visitor center on Friday morning, saying police activity has been reported. Capitol office buildings are open.

House press gallery staff said the building is on lockdown but that the House met briefly and immediately recessed.

***17:42

The US police cordoned off the US Capitol building and Visitors Center in Washington, Report informs referring to Bloomberg.

According to the media, the building workers are forbidden to leave it, it’s recommended to lock the doors and stay away from windows.

The reasons for such actions of the police is not known yet.

The meeting, which was scheduled to take place in the Capitol at 9:15 am local time, deferred.

Police are searching in the territory of the cordoned Capitol a woman, who can be armed, Report informs referring to the foreign media.