Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski approved the nomination of Brigadier General Marek Tomashitski for the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Report informs, "Polish Radio" stated today.

According to the report, the President Bronislaw Komorowski took this step with the proposal of Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz. In case of war, he will serve as Commander-in-Chief.