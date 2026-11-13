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    PM: Albania could host NATO summit in 2028

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    • 13 November, 2026
    • 10:08
    PM: Albania could host NATO summit in 2028

    Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced that the next NATO summit could be held in Tirana in 2028.

    According to Report, he made the remarks while speaking to journalists about the prospects of hosting a meeting of NATO leaders in his country.

    The prime minister noted that Albania is being considered as a potential venue for the next summit, but the exact date of the event has not yet been agreed upon.

    "It is expected that Albania will host the next NATO summit. However, there is still no consensus on the date it will be held. One thing is certain: the summit may take place in 2028, not 2027. If the summit goes ahead, it will undoubtedly be held in Tirana," Rama emphasized.

    Thus, hosting the NATO summit in 2028 remains a preliminary possibility, with no final decision yet made regarding the date of the meeting.

    Edi Rama NATO summit Albania
    Albaniya 2028-ci ildə NATO sammitinə ev sahibliyi edə bilər
    Следующий саммит НАТО может пройти в Албании в 2028 году
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