Plane of China Southern Airlines makes emergency landing

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ A Bangkok-bound flight operated by a Chinese airline made an emergency landing Friday afternoon after an engine fire warning lit up, China Southern Airlines said.

Report inforns citing foreign media, crew members later found no fire or smoke in the engines, and no major injuries were reported, the airline said in a statement.

Flight 3081 took off from the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou and made the emergency landing in Sanya, a city in Hainan province.

As the passengers were evacuated down slides, 14 passengers had minor scrapes, and two others received ankle injuries. All were treated.

The airline said it sent a plane to Sanya later Friday to fly the passengers to Bangkok.