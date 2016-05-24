​ PKK-affiliate PYD opens office in Paris

Baku. May 24. REPORT.AZ/ French government has allowed the outlawed PKK's Syrian affiliate Democratic Union Party (PYD) to open an office in Paris under the name "Rojava democratic self-rule administration representative office."

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the french parliament also recently confirmed a two-month extension of the state of emergency that had been in place since November's deadly terrorist attacks to cover the Euro 2016 football tournament and the Tour de France.

The French police did not allow protesters to hold the rally.

France which stated to Turkey that "we are with you in the fight against terrorism", is the 4th European country to allow presence of the terrorist PKK in their countries. Germany, Sweden and the Czech Republic have also allowed to open these representatives.

The office officially functions in Russia.