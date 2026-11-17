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German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom will jointly chair the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), which will take place today at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

According to Report's Europe bureau, Pistorius made the announcement ahead of a meeting of the EU Defense Council.

He said Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara will also participate in the meeting and brief allies on the situation at the front and the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Pistorius emphasized that one of the main priorities of the meeting will be providing military support to Ukraine ahead of a difficult winter, particularly strengthening air defense systems and protecting energy infrastructure from Russian strikes.

"One of the meeting's key priorities will be supporting Ukraine ahead of a difficult winter, primarily by strengthening air defense capabilities and protecting energy infrastructure from Russian attacks," Pistorius said.

The minister also stressed the need for the rapid delivery of air defense assets and missiles for those systems.

The Contact Group meeting is scheduled for the second half of the day.

The group coordinates military assistance to Ukraine provided by more than 50 countries.