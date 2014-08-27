​Petro Poroshenko met with Vladimir Putin in Minsk

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko with Russian President Vladimir Putin was held in Minsk.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, after the meeting, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told reporters that Russia and Ukraine "agreed to meet eye to eye and discuss topical issues".

In addition, activities of the contact group Ukraine-Russia-OSCE will be resumed. According to the information, the next steps on overcoming economic differences were also discussed at the meeting.

At the meeting with Putin, Petro Poroshenko also stated that "a roadmap on achieving ceasefire as soon as possible, which should be completely two-sided will be prepared".

Besides, Poroshenko also met with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Ukrainian leader said that Ukraine is ready to accept humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan.

At a meeting of Ukrainian leader with Catherine Ashton, the Head of European diplomacy noted that the need for a truce in the Ukraine, the effective regulation of the Russian-Ukrainian border, the delivery of humanitarian assistance, in full compliance with international law, the resolution of internal conflicts in the country were also discussed during negotiations. She considered the atmosphere at the talks in Minsk as positive.