Pentagon says absence of world wars is merit of U.S.

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The long absence of military conflicts of a global scale is the merit of the United States. Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru this is stated in the Pentagon's nuclear doctrine.

"During the first half of the 20th century, before the US authorities began implementing the doctrine of nuclear deterrence, from 80 to 100 million people died worldwide as a result of the First and Second World Wars, an average of 30,000 people a day," the text reads.

It is noted that, the United States have made "a significant contribution to deterring nuclear and non-nuclear aggression".