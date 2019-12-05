Pentagon denies sending 14,000 troops to Mideast

Spokesperson of U.S. De Alyssa Farah denied a report that the United States was weighing sending up to 14,000 more troops to the Middle East in the face of a perceived threat from Iran, Report informs, citing the TASS.

“To be clear, the reporting is wrong. The US is not considering sending 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East,” Farah twitted.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that the Washington administration is considering increasing its military presence in the Middle East by transferring 14,000 troops and dozens of ships to counter Iran.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper said in October that 14,000 U.S. troops were already present in the region.