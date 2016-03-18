Pentagon chief names countries presenting a global threat to the US security

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and terrorism are the five evolving strategic challenges that are driving the DoD's planning and budgeting.

Report, informs citing military department of the country, the US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on the fiscal year 2017 defense budget request.

"Today’s security environment is dramatically different from the last 25 years, requiring new ways of investing and operating", - said the head of the Pentagon. He described Russia and China as the two most dangerous competitors, who are developing weapons systems that threaten US leadership in selected areas.

The defense budget request totals $582.7 billion - $523.9 billion in the base budget and $58.8 billion in the overseas contingency operations fund: 'The funding request takes the "long view" of current and evolving security threats' Carter said.