Pence threatens to withdraw from Iran’s nuclear program

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Washington will not allow the creation of Tehran nuclear weapons.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the US Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday.

According to him, Iran continues to work on the development of ballistic missiles, as well as supporting terrorist organizations.

Trump signed the waiver to extend the deal while setting a new deadline in May to negotiate with the Europeans and fix some of its provisions related to the "sunset clause", and the ballistic missile threat.

Failure to do so, the US administration has threatened, would lead to its withdrawal from the deal by imposing sanctions on Iran’s nuclear programme and risking to dismantle the agreement.

On the eve International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran is living up to its commitments under the 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement. In 2015, Iran and the six international mediators (Russia, the United States, Britain, China, France and Germany) reached an agreement on the settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem.