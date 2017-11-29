Passenger train derails in Spain, over 20 injured

© AP

Baku. 29 November.REPORT.AZ/ A passenger train travelling between Malaga and Seville derailed in the Spanish province of Seville.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, 21 people injured.

It was reported that the train slid off the tracks in the municipality of Arahal.

The first aid for injured people was provided by local farmers. Afterwards rescuers and medical crew arrived on site. Helicopter was used to deliver the injured people to the hospital.