 Top
    Close photo mode

    Passenger train derails in Spain, over 20 injured

    © AP

    Baku. 29 November.REPORT.AZ/ A passenger train travelling between Malaga and Seville derailed in the Spanish province of Seville. 

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, 21 people injured.

    It was reported that the train slid off the tracks in the municipality of Arahal.

    The first aid for injured people was provided by local farmers. Afterwards rescuers and medical crew arrived on site. Helicopter was used to deliver the injured people to the hospital.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi