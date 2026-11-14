Paris protests draw nearly 9,000 participants; 23 detained

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A new wave of mass protests began in France on November 14 amid growing discontent over rising living costs and other social and political issues.

Report informs, citing BFMTV, that three separate demonstrations took place simultaneously in Paris: a protest against a bill that would expand the circumstances in which police can use firearms, an international march against violence against children, and a rally by the Yellow Vests movement.

In Paris, demonstrators set off peacefully from Place de la République, passed through Place de la Bastille and continued to Place de la Nation.

France's Interior Ministry said nearly 9,000 people took part in 55 demonstrations across Paris during the day. Police detained 23 people and carried out more than 2,000 checks.

Estimates put total turnout in Paris at between 30,000 and 60,000, with 50 to 60 marches planned nationwide. Authorities mobilized about 70,000 police officers and gendarmes to maintain public order.

Tensions rose in several cities, including Lyon and Rouen, where protesters clashed with police. In Nantes, police used tear gas to disperse an unauthorized protest. In Toulouse, the demonstration was largely peaceful.

Protesters voiced opposition to rising living costs and called for higher wages and pensions, better conditions in education and stronger protections for social rights. The bill on police use of firearms drew particular opposition.

Amid the ongoing protests, French unions called for a general strike on Tuesday, November 17.