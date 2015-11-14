Paris attacks killed over 150 - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ France has declared a national state of emergency and tightened borders after at least 150 people were killed in a night of gun and bomb attacks in Paris, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS citing CNN.

Eighty people were reported killed after gunmen burst into the Bataclan concert hall and took dozens hostage.

The siege ended when security forces stormed the building.

People were shot dead at bars and restaurants at five other sites in Paris. Eight attackers were later reported killed.

Police believed all of the gunmen were dead but it was unclear if any accomplices were still on the run after the string of near-simultaneous attacks.

Paris residents have been asked to stay indoors and about 1,500 military personnel are being deployed across the city.

https://youtu.be/wK_s8vfAIvU