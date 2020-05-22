Pakistani passenger plane crashes in Karachi - VIDEO

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with nearly 100 passengers on board crashed in Karachi on Friday afternoon, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

Reportedly, the PIA plane Airbus 320 was traveling from Lahore and crashed near Model Colony in Karachi just before the landing at the Jinnah International Airport.

Sources said that the Karachi-bound PIA plane was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members when it crashed due to a technical fault.

They said that it was a residential area wherein the plane fell, and it also resulted in damages to a few houses.