Pakistani air force jet crashes in country's northwest

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ A Pakistan Air Force jet crashed on Saturday while on a training mission in the country's northwest, killing the pilot. Report informs citing the Pakistani media

The F-7 aircraft went down near the town of Jamrud, near the entrance to the Khyber Pass, and Flight Lieutenant Amer Shazad was killed, the air force said in a statement.

The military has set up an investigation into the cause of the crash, which it said caused no civilian injuries on the ground.