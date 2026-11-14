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    Pakistan says 24 militants killed in Balochistan, North Waziristan

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    • 14 November, 2026
    • 20:54
    Pakistan says 24 militants killed in Balochistan, North Waziristan

    Twenty-four militants and four soldiers were killed in a series of counterterrorism operations in Pakistan's Balochistan province and North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

    Report informs, citing Dawn, that Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said operations in Balochistan began on November 13 in the Kolpur, Kirdgap and Nushki areas.

    Security forces killed eight militants, including a suicide bomber, in Kolpur overnight into November 14. They also found a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

    Another 16 militants were killed in operations in North Waziristan. ISPR said the clashes took place in the Mir Ali, Datta Khel and Ali Khel areas.

    The military said operations to clear the areas under its Azm-i-Istehkam counterterrorism campaign would continue until the threat was eliminated.

    Anti-terrorist operations Balochistan Pakistan
    Pakistanda xüsusi əməliyyatlar zamanı 24 yaraqlı öldürülüb
    В Пакистане в ходе спецопераций ликвидированы 24 боевика, погибли четверо военных
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