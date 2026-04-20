Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's Prime Minister, said he had received a call from Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

Sharif said the two sides held a cordial exchange during which he briefed Costa on Pakistan's ongoing diplomatic outreach and peace efforts in the Middle East.

He added that he was grateful for the European Union's appreciation of Pakistan's peace initiatives and its readiness to support dialogue and diplomacy aimed at ensuring regional peace and stability.