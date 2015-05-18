Pakistan: persons suspected in bus attack arrested

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistani police have arrested four suspects in the attack on a bus in Karachi, according to updated figures, 45 people have become victims, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near Safura Goth. About 60 people were in the bus during the attack.

According to police, six to eight terrorists approached the bus on three motorcycles.

First they shelled a bus outside, then rushed inside and shot the passengers in the eye. After that, they managed to escape. Pakistani Taliban took the responsibility for the attack.

According to a senior official of the commission set up to investigate the terrorist attack, four suspects were detained.

He stressed that "they are all militants of banned group."