Pakistan bomb blast leaves 4 dead, at least 16 injured

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ A bomb blast in Quetta city on Saturday left as many as four people dead and at least 16 injured.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to police, the target of the bomb blast was a FC vehicle which was passing through when the bomb blast occurred. The blast occurred on Saryab Road, which is considered as one of the most dangerous routes.

Injured and bodies of the dead were shifted to Civil Hospital. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.