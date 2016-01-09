Pakistan and India to negotiate at level of deputy foreign ministers

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting in nearly 10 months at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Pakistan and India to be held on January 15 in Islamabad.Report informs citing the Tass, Advisor to Pakistan's Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign AffairsSartaj Aziz told reporters.

"The sides focused on a comprehensive dialogue, which will include the discussion of important issues, including the Kashmir issue," - he said at a hearing in Parliament.