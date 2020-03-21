Singapore confirms first two fatal cases from COVID19

Singapore's Ministry of Health reported the first two fatal cases from the coronavirus of the new kind.

According to the "Report" referencing TASS, the relevant report was published on the official website of the agency.

According to the information, both patients - 75-year-old citizen of Singapore and 64-year-old citizen of Indonesia - were transported to hospitals with severe complications and had heart problems. The deceased woman also suffered from hypertension.

"We are deeply saddened by their departure. Our thoughts are with their families during these difficult times. We will provide all necessary assistance to the families," Head of the Singaporean Ministry of Health Gan Kim Yoon said.

Ministries' official statement declares that there have been a total of 385 officially registered cases of infection with COVID in the country so far.

The number of infected people in the world exceeded 230 thousand people; almost 10 thousand people died.