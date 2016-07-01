​Over 30 Talibans killed in eastern Afghanistan

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 33 Taliban militants were killed by security forces in a clash that took place yesterday in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the Russian TASS citing the representative of a security service.

According to him, the militants attempted to seize the strategically important area of Nangarhar province and expand their influence in the city of Jalalabad (the administrative center of the province).

More than 50 militants were injured.