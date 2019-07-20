Over 13% of voters cast their votes in Japan parliamentary elections ahead of time

More than 13% of voters in Japan voted early in the elections to the upper house of the country's parliament, RIA Novosti reports citing the Ministry of National Affairs.

According to Report, a total of 14.17 million people voted early. This constitutes 13.3% of the total number of voters and 970,000 (7%) more than in the last elections to the upper chamber three years ago. Elections to the upper house of the Japanese parliament will be held on July 21. According to the recent public opinion polls, the Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is in the lead.