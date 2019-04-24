 Top

Over 100 people detained in connection with Sri Lanka bombings

Over 100 people detained in connection with Sri Lanka bombings
Report informs citing the Reuters.
© REUTERS

More than 100 people have been arrested since the rash of Easter Sunday suicide bombing attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed at least 359 people, Report informs citing Reuters.

ISIS  assumed responsibility for the attacks.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi