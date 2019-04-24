Over 100 people detained in connection with Sri Lanka bombings

More than 100 people have been arrested since the rash of Easter Sunday suicide bombing attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed at least 359 people, Report informs citing Reuters.
ISIS assumed responsibility for the attacks.
Tural AsadiNews Author