Orban accuses Brussels of funding Ukraine war with 'European taxpayer money'
Other countries
- 17 January, 2026
- 15:38
Brussels is funneling European taxpayers' money into a war built on the fantasy that Russia will lose and pay reparations, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on X, Report informs.
"€800 billion. That is the price tag Ukraine is putting on the next 10 years. For Hungary, that amount could fund pensions for 40 years and family support for 60. Yet Brussels is funneling European taxpayers' money into a war built on the fantasy that Russia will lose and pay reparations. Fairy tales do not belong in Europe's budget," Orban wrote.
