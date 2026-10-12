Only reforming candidates can join EU, commissioner says

Only candidate countries that make progress in implementing reforms and fulfilling the necessary requirements will be able to become members of the European Union.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos made this statement to journalists ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, according to Report.

"European enlargement is moving forward. We are moving forward. If the candidates are moving backwards, they are not on the good way, and they really will not be able to become a member of the EU," she said.

Kos emphasized that one of the key requirements for candidate countries is strategic alignment with EU policy in the areas of security, sanctions, energy, and infrastructure.

"We can't afford to bring in new member states which will not increase our security," she added.

New member states should strengthen the European Union, not weaken it, she said. Kos recalled that following a recent review of the EU accession process, the commission specifically highlighted that only candidates who strategically align their policies with the bloc will be able to join.

Speaking about the rule of law, Kos stated the need to observe international law and European values, calling them the foundation of the enlargement policy, as well as a crucial condition for peace and security.

In this regard, she criticized Kosovo's decision to amend its law on specialized judicial chambers. According to her, these changes contradict Kosovo's fundamental obligations to the EU.

"Changing the rules while a court procedure is ongoing defies any internationally established rule of law standards, and my message is very simple," the commissioner stressed.

Kos also warned about the resurgence of nationalist tendencies in the Western Balkans, pointing out the risks associated with departing from the principles of international law.

Commenting on the situation in Georgia, the commissioner noted that the country's candidate status remains effectively formal, as the Georgian authorities are not advancing towards European values.

The EU is ready to resume engagement with the Georgian authorities if they change course, she said, adding that support for Georgian civil society and the population will continue.

Meanwhile, the prospects for enlargement are confirmed by the upcoming intergovernmental conferences with Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine, Kos noted. This marks the third time since June that the EU is holding four such conferences within a single period.