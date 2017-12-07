One more country recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Baku. 7 December.REPORT.AZ/ “The Czech Republic currently, before the peace between Israel and Palestine is signed, recognizes Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel.”

Report informs, official statement was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

"The ministry can start considering moving of the Czech embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem only based on results of negotiations with key partners in the region and in the world,” says the statement.