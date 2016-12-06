Obama to make his last major speech today

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama will make his last major speech on Tuesday in Florida on the topic of security of the country.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, said Ben Rhodes, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications.

"This is his last major speech on national security," said Rhodes in a telephone briefing.

According to Rhodes, Obama will outline the state of the fight against terrorism, in particular, with ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Notably, Obama will retire on January 20, new president Donald Trump will be elected in November.