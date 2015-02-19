Obama: 'Fighting terror, not war against Islam'

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama said the need to destroy the ideology of the terrorist group Islamic State (IG).

People who head the IG or al-Qaeda are not religious leaders, they are terrorists.

We are not at war with Islam, we are at war with the people who have distorted Islam. Report informs referring to Tass it was said by B. Obama at the summit to counter violent extremism in Washington.

None of the religions is not responsible for the violence or terrorist acts.Extremists (from IG) have no right to speak on behalf of a billion Muslims, said the US president.

According to Obama, it is necessary to prevent radicalization and recruitment of young people.Terrorist groups are conducting propaganda and brainwashing, primarily among young Muslims.We need to find new ways to strengthen calls for peace, tolerance and unity, especially in the Internet space, suggested the US president.

One of the reasons for the popularity of terrorist organizations the head of the White House called the lack of hope for the future for millions of people.

Forum opened in Washington on Tuesday and will continue until Thursday inclusive.International will actually be only the final day of his work.UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will also attend the forum.