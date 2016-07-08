Obama: Dallas shootings were 'vicious' and 'despicable'

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Barack Obama deplored the shooting deaths of five police officers in Dallas, saying “there is no possible justification” for such a “vicious, calculated, and despicable attack on law enforcement.”

Report informs, the US President said in Warsawa on Friday.

“We are horrified over these events,” he said, “and we stand united with the people and the police department in Dallas.”

Speaking of sanctions against Russia, Obama said the United States and the European Union are united in this issue of preservation of sanctions against Russia and in favor of keeping them up to full implementation of the obligations under the Minsk agreements.