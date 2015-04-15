Obama and Congress reach deal over Iran nuclear talks

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US Congress will have a say on a nuclear deal with Iran, under a new agreement reached with the White House.

Report informs referring the information given by theBBC, President Barack Obama withdrew his opposition to a bipartisan bill that was unanimously passed through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The bill means the administration must immediately send text of a final deal to Congress.

An outline agreement on the future shape of Iran's nuclear programme was reached after marathon talks in April.

The US, Iran, and four other nations have set a deadline of 30 June to finalise a deal which would ease western sanctions in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme.

Some Republicans have argued against the deal, saying that Iran has received too many concessions.