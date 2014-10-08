​Nurse catches Ebola in Spain

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nurse treating the patient from Sierra Leone got infected with Ebola in Spain. Report informs citing World Health Organization (WHO), the Spanish authorities are investigating all the circumstances of the incident, as well as trying to identify all persons the woman contacted with.

Nurse was treating patient infected with Ebola in Sierra Leone. On September 22, after revealing that he had Ebola, the patient was evacuated to Madrid, where he later died on September 25.

"The Spanish authorities are carrying out a detailed investigation of this case in order to determine how the virus was transmitted, as well as find out people contacted the nurse. "If there is a need, WHO experts are ready to provide support to Spain," WHO stated.