Number of victims of attack on airport in Kandahar increased to 50

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Afghanistan says its forces have repelled a Taliban attack on the Kandahar airport that lasted more than 24 hours and killed 50 people, mainly civilians. Report informs citing the AFP

The Defense Ministry said Thursday that the dead included 38 civilians, 10 Afghan soldiers and two police. It said the 11 "terrorists" who took part in the assault were killed, and the fighting ended late Wednesday.

Afghan forces have struggled to roll back Taliban advances since the U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission at the end of last year.

The sprawling airport, known as Kandahar Air Field, has a military and a civilian section, as well as a NATO base. There were no coalition casualties.