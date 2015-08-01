Chinese Cyber Hackers: Map of cyber attacks in U.S. shocks Americans

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese cyber hackers have been stealing United States secrets at a much higher rate than previously thought, according to a map of incidents just released by the National Security Agency (NSA), Report informs referring to the New York Times.

The NSA Chinese cyber hackers map shared by NBC shows cyber security breaches occurred more than 600 times. The cyber espionage reportedly occurred on military, government, private, and business services in all states excerpt North Dakota. The “Victims of Chinese Cyber Espionage” map covers attacks which occurred over a five-year period

The vast number of red dots on the NSA Chinese cyber attack map has reportedly shocked both government security officials and American citizens. If each dot represented a foreign spy stealing just one secret during each cyber hacking incident, hundreds of private and confidential information files may have been compromised.

The Northeast corridor of the United States from Washington, D.C. to Boston, where many massive corporations boast headquarters and a multitude of government exist, appear to be the prime targets of Chinese hackers. California had the most cyber attacks of any single state and was reportedly hit 50 times by cyber hackers. Silicon Valley in the northern region of the state was an extremely popular target for the cyber attackers.

The Lockheed Martin complex in Maryland was also reportedly impacted by the cyber criminals. A high concentration of cyber attacks also occurred in Dallas, Miami, Chicago, Seattle, L.A., and Detroit. The Victims of Chinese Cyber Espionage map was reportedly a part of an NSA Threat Operations Center (NTOC) project for an NSA briefing in February 2014.