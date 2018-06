© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Norwegian police said Thursday that they have contacted the FBI as part of a probe into a fake nomination of US President Donald Trump for 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.

Report informs citing the TASS, Olav Njolstad, non-voting secretary of the Nobel Committee told The Washington Post.

Concerning "the nomination of the US president, I can say that we have good reason to believe it is a fake nomination," Olav Njolstad stated.