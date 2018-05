Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ The plane of airline Air Koryo, tthe national flag carrier of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), made an emergency landing in the northeast of China in the airport of Shenyang due to a fire on July 22.

Report informs referring to the Xinhua citing a statement by one of the passengers.

The airplane was on its route from Pyongyang to Beijing.