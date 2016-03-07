North Korea threatens US and S Korea with nuclear strikes

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea has warned of "indiscriminate" nuclear strikes on the US and South Korea as they begin their largest ever military drills, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

The exercises, involving more than 300,000 personnel, are an annual event and always generate tension.

The order for a "pre-emptive nuclear strike of justice" was made in a statement put out by Pyongyang.

Such rhetoric is not uncommon, and experts doubt the North's ability to put nuclear warheads on its missiles.

North Korea sees the annual US-South Korean war games as a rehearsal for invasion.

Last year, it threatened to turn Washington into a "sea of fire".

The South's defence ministry has warned Pyongyang against any "rash act that brings destruction upon itself".

"If North Korea ignores our warning and makes provocations, our military will firmly and mercilessly respond to it," said spokesman Moon Sang-gyun.