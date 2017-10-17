North Korea ready to refuse from nuclear weapon only after US

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) supports idea about a total ban on nuclear weapons in the world. However, North Korea is willing to preserve its arsenal as long as US possesses it.”

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, deputy of permanent representative of North Korea to UN, Kim In Ryong stated.

He also rejected the possibility of negotiations on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

“The situation on Korean peninsula where attention of the whole world focused has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out at any moment. The entire US mainland is within our firing range and if the US dares to invade our sacred territory even an inch it will not escape our severe punishment in any part of the globe,” he warned.