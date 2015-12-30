North Korea president's aide dies in crash

Baku. 30 A senior North Korean official has died in a car crash - the latest misfortune to hit Kim Jong-Un's close circle of deputies, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Kim Yang-Gon was a secretary of the Workers' Party and head of its United Front Department, the unit that handles the North's sensitive ties with South Korea.

He was part of a high-level delegation that held talks in August after the rival states exchanged artillery fire, raising tensions to a level not seen for years.

Those talks produced a breakthrough that ended the stand-off and an agreement for the two sides to work to hold more discussions to improve ties.

The state news agency, KCNA, said Kim died on Tuesday in an accident at the age of 73. No details of the accident were provided.