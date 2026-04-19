North Korea fired several presumably ballistic missiles on Sunday morning, Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said, Report informs via TASS.

The missiles fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, he noted. "The impact point is outside the exclusive economic zone of our country," Koizumi added.

Missiles were fired at about 06:00 a.m. local time (09:00 p.m. GMT), the minister said.