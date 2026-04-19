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    North Korea fired several missiles — Japan's defense minister

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    • 19 April, 2026
    • 15:18
    North Korea fired several missiles — Japan's defense minister

    North Korea fired several presumably ballistic missiles on Sunday morning, Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said, Report informs via TASS.

    The missiles fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, he noted. "The impact point is outside the exclusive economic zone of our country," Koizumi added.

    Missiles were fired at about 06:00 a.m. local time (09:00 p.m. GMT), the minister said.

    North Korea Ballistic missiles Japan
    Şimali Koreya ballistik raketlər buraxıb - YENİLƏNİB
    КНДР осуществила серию пусков предположительно баллистических ракет - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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