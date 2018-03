Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The foreign ministers from Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany may convene in Munich on February 13 to discuss the Ukrainian reconciliation process.

Report informs referring Interfax, Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said.

The Normandy Four group, comprising the representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France was created in 2014 to secure a peaceful settlement to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.