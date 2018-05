© РИА Новости

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Five people became victims of fire at a farm in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

The fire occurred at night in a residential house in the Xiaoshan district of Hangzhou. An hour later fire was extinguished.

Five victims with severe burns were taken to hospital, but doctors could not save them. At the moment, investigation is underway.