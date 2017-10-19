 Top
    New Zealand elects youngest women as next leader

    Jacinda Arden has replaced Bill English© Getty Images

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ At 37 years old, Jacinda Arden head of the New Zealand Labour Party will be the nation's youngest leader in more than 150 years.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, she has replaced Bill English.

    Notably, on September 26, parliamentary election was held in New Zealand. In the new government coalition, most likely, along with the Labor Party the Green Party and the New Zealand First nationalist party will be included.

